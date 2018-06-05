Mary A. Adamski, 82

CARLINVILLE (June 5, 2018) – Mary Ann Adamski, 82, of Carlinville passed away at 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, surrounded by her children.

She was born Jan. 16, 1936, in Pontiac, Mich., to Jacob H. and Mary E. (Shroyer) Bock. She married Frederick Adamski on June 24, 1985; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Adamski was a member of the Carlinville Elks Club and worked as a paralegal for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Springfield. She loved to spend time reading, working crossword puzzles, sitting in her sun room and spending time with her grandchildren and her family.

Surviving are her sons, Todd Weight of Wills Point, Texas, and David (Shannon) Wright of Gillespie; daughter, Lisa (Tom) Mancini of Matthews, N.C.; step-son, Kevin (Lee) Ralph of Decatur; step-daughter, Tracy Lynn of Springfield; sister, Jody (George) Fielding of Bloomington, Ind.; grandchildren, Jeremy Mancini, Noah Wright, Colton Flournoy, Macie Wright, Isabel Wright and Alexander Wright; step-grandchildren, Michael (Tia) Carter, Natalie (Michael) McKee and Ryan (Jessica) Ralph; and step-great-grandchild, John Meadows.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Wright; and a brother, Martin Bock.

No visitation will be held. Cremation rites were accorded by Calvert and Ferry Funeral Home in Virden. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, June 21, at Girard Cemetery, Girard, with Rev. John Huxtable officiating.

Memorials may be made to United Methodist Church in Girard.

To leave a comment for the family, visit calvert-ferryfuneralhomes.com.