Marvin H. Cole, 87

COTTAGE HILLS (Dec. 26, 2017) – Marvin H. Cole, 87, of Cottage Hills passed away at 9:25 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

He was born Feb. 20, 1930, in Reeder, a son of Loyd and Margaret (Dorks) Cole. He married Billie Jack (Cosgriff) Cottingham on May 8, 1969, in his Aunt Bessie’s living room in St. Louis; she survives.

Mr. Cole graduated from Carlinville High School and served two terms in the U.S. Army, from 1947-53. He retired after 32.5 years from Owens-Illinois Glass Co., then worked for Alton Mental Health for 10 years and the city of Wood River Parks and Recreation for five years. He was a member of First Southern Baptist Church of Forest Homes; a 42-year member of the East Alton American Legion Post 794; and a die-hard Cardinals fan. He enjoyed sitting in his recliner in front of his big-screen television with snacks.

In addition to his wife, surviving are two step-daughters, Dawn (Jim) Blazier of Foristell, Mo., and Karin Cottingham of Cottage Hills; two granddaughters, Jacqueline (James) Blazier Short of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Samantha Blazier of Portland, Ore.; two sisters, Naomi Lancaster of Gillespie and Geraldine Lambert of Argenta; a brother, Dale Cole of Girard; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Betty Nation; and two brothers, Merle Cole and Harlan Cole.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until services at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 27, at Paynic Home for Funerals in East Alton. Interment will follow at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens in Bethalto, with full military honors.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

