Marvin Franklin Conrady

Marvin Franklin “Frank” Conrady, 87, of Palmyra, passed away Sunday August 1, at St.John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Frank was born October 27, 1933, on the family farm near Palmyra, the son of John B. and Lena Rademaker Conrady.

He married Beverly Walter on March 22, 1959, at Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly, and she survives.

Frank spent his life farming in the Palmyra community. He was proud to be a third-generation farmer, farming ground that his family had purchased in 1919. The Conrady Farm received Centennial Farm recognition from the State of Illinois in 2019.

Frank loved John Deere tractors and restoring antique tractors. He was a member of the Farm Bureau, MJM Advisory Board, and had been a 4-H Leader for over 25 years. He was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly where he had served as a trustee. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served in the 7th Infantry Division stationed in Seoul, Korea, and Japan during the Korean War. He was a kind and patient man who cherished his family.

Besides his wife, Frank is also survived by three sons, David Conrady of Brighton, Doug (Carol) Conrady of Palmyra, and Dale (Becky) Conrady of Hettick; and five grandchildren, Kristina (Maxwell) Baumbach of Aurora, Jason (Lizzy) Conrady of Palmyra, Erika (Patrick) Wright of Malta, Logan (Addie) Conrady of Waterloo, Wisconsin, and Michael Conrady of Hettick. Frank was eagerly anticipating the birth of his first great-grandchild later this month with two others due to arrive soon. In addition, Frank is survived by several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Bernard Conrady, two sisters, Norma Jean Conrady and Evelyn Boston, and his parents.

A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery in Palmyra.

Memorials are suggested to Christ Lutheran Church in Waverly or the Macoupin County 4-H Foundation. Condolences may be left online at airsman-hires.com.