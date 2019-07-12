Martha J. Remus

Martha Jean Remus, 92, of Girard, passed away Tuesday morning, July 2, 2019 at Auburn Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Auburn.

Martha was born on June 14, 1927, one of 14 children born to Raymond and Elnora (Davis) Hampton at Macoupin Station in Carlinville.

Martha attended high school in Niles, Mich. She married Don Wright and they later divorced. She then married John Remus on September 7, 1966 in Oil City, Penn. He preceded her in death on January 1, 1986. She was a hand folder for Simplicity Patterns in Niles for 27 years. She also had worked at the Carlinville Glove Factory in Carlinville for more than four years. After she first got married, she and her late husband, John, delivered newspapers in Niles. She loved bowling and attending the seniors group at St. Patrick’s Hall in Girard. Martha also was a volunteer for the Girard Food Pantry.

Martha is survived by two brothers, Eldon Hampton of Alton and John (Sarah) Hampton of Springfield; one sister, Jane Oller of Auburn; and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Martha was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Elnora Hampton; husband, John Remus, sisters, Emma Kahl, Mary Cook, Myrtle Hampton, Myra Hampton, and Virginia McMahan, brothers, Henry, Arthur, Harold, Charles, and Dale Hampton.

Visitation was Monday, July 8, 2019, at First Christian Church at 700 West Center Street, Girard.

Funeral services were held on Monday, July 8, 2019, at First Christian Church, with Rev. Marty Nagel officiating.

Burial followed in the Girard Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the Girard Food Pantry or the Girard Fire and Rescue Squad.

