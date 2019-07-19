Marsha Campbell

Marsha (Marty) Kay Campbell, from Bunker Hill, was called to her eternal home on July 13, 2019 at 2:45 a.m. with her family by her side.

She was preceded in death by her parents Albert and Theresa (Maher) Favre of Bethalto, brother Dale William Favre of Bethalto, and beloved husband Tom Campbell of East Alton.

She is survived by her daughters Theresa (Franklin) Scroggins (Donny), and Crystal (Franklin) Nix (Tony), both of Bunker Hill.

She has five beloved grandchildren that hold her heart – Samantha Kay Scroggins (Peanut), Alexis Marie Scroggins (Sissy), Andrew Christopher Scroggins (Bubby), Grace Ann Nix (Punkie) and Abbigail Kay Nix (Habby). She also has many extended grandkids that lovingly call her Nana.

Marty worked for the Beverly Farm Foundation as a program manager for the Day training program for 26 years. She was a devoted volunteer for the Marine Corp League Women’s Auxiliary in Wood River, a volunteer for BJC Hospice and the American Red Cross.

Her strongest commitment was to the Toys for Tots organization every holiday season. She had a great gift for helping others in need.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at the Bunker Hill American Legion Friday, July 19, at 4 p.m. This is also the Queen of Hearts night for the legion and nothing would make her happier than to help raise money for our veterans.

Memorials may be made in the form of a new, unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots or monetary donations may be made as such also.