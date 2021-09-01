Marlin W. Crawford

Marlin W. Crawford, 64 of Nilwood, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 28, 2021, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Marlin was born June 1, 1957, in Springfield, a son of Samuel F. and Wanda (Wilson) Crawford.

Marlin graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1975.

Marlin had worked as a truck driver before deciding his talents would be better served as a farm hand. He had worked for Tim Royer and recently for Lerry Bettis farms.

He enjoyed his work and would also help his brother in caring for peoples lawns. He enjoyed tinkering on old cars.

Marlin is survived by his sister, Dixie Taylor of Nilwood; brother, Craig (Starlett) Crawford of Nilwood; nephew, Mark Crawford of Nilwood; and niece, Penny Cashen of Nilwood.

He preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services at this time.

Memorials may be made to the Crawford Family.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.