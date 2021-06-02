Marlene Marie “Duffy” Johnson

Marlene Marie “Duffy” Johnson, 87, of Brighton, passed away at Jersey Community Hospital, Jerseyville, on Monday, May 24, 2021.

She was born Oct. 10, 1933, in Prairietown, to Clarence Henry Dustmann and Lucille Marie (Stieglitz) Dustmann.

She married Franklin Johnson on Sept. 20, 1952 in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Prairietown.

Marlene was a homemaker, mother, true farmers wife in the field and house. Marlene did secretarial work for Army offices during Korean War after her husband went into the service.

Marlene’s parents were the original owner of Dustmann Grocery Store in Prairietown.

She is survived by her two sons, Kevin F. (Kim) Johnson of OH, Dwayne (Tracy) Johnson of Godfrey; daughter, Darla Burch of Brighton; seven grandchildren, Shannon, Suzanne, Jared, Derek, Caleb, Cassie, Betsy; seven great grandchildren.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Bunker Hill from 1-3 p.m. with funeral services follwing at 3 p.m. with Rev. Brian Holle officiating.

Burial will be at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to Lutheran Hour.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, in Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.