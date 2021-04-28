Marlene Kay Ferrero

Marlene Kay Ferrero, 75, of Benld, died at her residence on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

She was born September 3, 1945, in Litchfield, to Walter R. Jubelt & Edna (Boehme) Jubelt.

She married James K. Ferrero, Sr. on March 26, 1977 in Gillespie.

She was a secretary for the State of Illinois. Marlene was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church of Gillespie.

She is survived by her spouse, James Ferrero of Benld, daughter, Jamie (Brandon) Wieschhaus of Poulsbo, WA, step child, James K. (Janet) Ferrero of Nokomis, grandchildren, Aurora Wieschhaus of Poulsbo, WA, Athena Wieschhaus of Poulsbo, WA, step grandchildren, Emelia Ferrero of Bloomington, sister, Phyllis (John) Ferrero of Benld, and sisters in laws, Mary Lou Jubelt and Maria Jubelt.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Marvin Jubelt, Richard Jubelt, Robert Jubelt and sister, Elaine Komnick.

No public services will be held.

