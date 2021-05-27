Marlene E. Mihelcic

Marlene E. Mihelcic, 85, formerly of Staunton died on May 14, 2021 after a brief illness at Marquis Centennial Hills Post Acute Rehabilitation in Las Vegas, NV.

She was born on Sept. 11, 1935 in Staunton.

She married William M. Mihelcic at Ascension Catholic Church in Mt. Olive on Sept. 10, 1955 and they shared 50 years together until the time of his passing in 2005.

She was a member of the Staunton High School Class of 1953.

Marlene worked retail for many years on Main Street in Staunton. First at Dietikers Mens Wear & Sporting Goods until she and Bill opened The Shoe Room. She ran the shoe store until she retired. In 2013 she moved to Las Vegas to live with her family.

Marlene was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church, the Alter & Rosary Society and was very active with Band Parents from 1967-1974. She and Bill had many fond memories of helping out at parades and band contests, making great friends along the way.

She is survived by a daughter and her husband, JoAnn and Mike Hansen; two grandchildren, Darren Hansen and Kristie (Stewart) Peterson; one great granddaughter Adelynn Jo Peterson. all of Las Vegas, NV.; three sister-in-laws, Bernadine Burg, Gloria Ruppe and Cathy Rhoades; one brother-in-law John Mihelcic and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Stefani; her sister, Melba Monschein; brother-in-law, Fred Monschein. Brother and sister in laws, Ed Burg, Henry and Darlene Mihelcic, Donald and Dorothy Mihelcic, Frank and Dolly Pianfetti, Lois Mihelcic, Ron Ruppe and Dan Rhoades.

A private burial will take place in Staunton at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date with Williamson Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Staunton Bands in care of Brian Lotter (Director), 801 Deneen Street, Staunton, IL 62088 or the Staunton Education Fund.