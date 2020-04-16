Marla G. Leigh

Marla G. Leigh, 63 of Pana passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Marla was born March 7, 1957, in Pana, a daughter of Kenneth H. and Imogene (Carter) Challans.

Marla graduated from Pana High School with the Class of 1975.

Marla was preceded in death by her parents and infant brother, David Challans.

She had enjoyed working at the Pana Country Club as the manager for several years before taking a position at the Pana Walmart as a department manager.

She loved spending time with her loving family and playing with her dogs. Marla enjoyed fishing when time allowed itself.

Family graveside services will be held later at the Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlinville. She will be laid to rest next to her parents.

Marla is survived by her daughter, Kena (Brian) McGlauchlen of Pana; daughter, Jennifer Bowman of Ramsey; daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Moore of Decatur; son, Jacob Steck of Pana; eight grandchildren; brother, Richard (Jolayne) Challans of Ramsey; brother, Jim Challans of Pana; and several nieces and nephews.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.