Mark J. Lovell, 55

LITCHFIELD (Feb. 22, 2018) – Mark J. Lovell, 55, of Litchfield passed away Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, at his residence in Litchfield.

He was born April 26, 1962, in Litchfield, to Joseph and Lorene (Johnson) Lovell.

After his father’s retirement, he took over the family business, Litchfield Seat Cover and Upholstery where he worked for several years. Mark attended Faith Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He married the former Shirley Plasters and later they divorced.

In his spare time he enjoyed gambling at the riverboats, relaxing in front of the television, reading, puzzle books, fishing, collecting coins and old comic books.

Surviving is his father, Joseph Lovell of Litchfield; son, Tyler Lovell of Litchfield and his mother, Shirley Lovell of Florida; step-sons Justin (Kristin) Plasters and James Innis, both of Litchfield; brothers David (Norma) Heeren of Cottage Hills and Scott Lovell of Litchfield; sisters Stephanie (companion, Kenny Mondhink) Lovell of Raymond; Diane (Walter) Frazier of Glen Carbon and Susan (William) Marshall of Brentwood, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lorene; brother Stephen Heeren; sister Denise Lovell and niece Danielle Green.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Faith Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Rev. James Ritter officiated. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until the service time at Faith Lutheran Church. Burial was in Elmwood Cemetery in Litchfield.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Tyler Lovell.

The Litchfield Family Funeral Service in Litchfield was in charge of arrangements.

Visit litchfieldffs.com to leave condolences or light a candle.