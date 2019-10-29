Mark D. Thompson

Mark D. Thompson, 62, of Benld, died at his residence Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at 3:15 a.m.

He was born March 14, 1957, in Alton, to Bob Thompson and Sandy (Bryant) Thompson. He married Sharon (Tucker) Thompson May 3, 1983 in Alton.

He was a retired steelworker for Laclede Steel and United Steelworkers of America Local No. 3643 of Alton. Mark enjoyed model railroading.

He is survived by his mother, Sandy Thompson of Alton; spouse, Sharon Thompson of Benld; children, James Thompson of Hillsboro, William Thompson of Benld and Geoff Thompson of Gillespie; grandchildren, Jesse Thompson, Luke Thompson, Stephanie Thompson, Caleb Thompson and Parker Thompson; and siblings, Nancy Collman of New Douglas and Guy Thompson of Brighton.

Mark was preceded in death by his father. No public services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.