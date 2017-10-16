Marjorie R. Jennings, 89

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 16, 2017) – Marjorie Ruth Jennings, 89, of Carlinville, formerly of Roodhouse, passed away Saturday afternoon, Oct. 14, 2017, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Marjorie was born Jan. 1, 1928, in Oglesby, a daughter of James and Dorothy Pryde. Marjorie graduated from Oglesby High School. She married Francis E. “Dutch” Jennings, and he survives.

Marjorie owned and operated, with her husband, Dutch’s Bar in Roodhouse for several years. She loved crossword puzzles and helped with the elementary school reading program. Marjorie was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was active in the Missions Program in the Baptist Association.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Denise Wear; a brother; and two sisters.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 19, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Carlinville, with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating. Burial will follow in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Francis E. “Dutch” Jennings of Carlinville; sons, Kevin (Patti) Jennings of Olathe, Kan., Blaise (Marga) Jennings of Shipman, and Kyle Jennings of Roodhouse; daughters, Cathy (Gary) Grim of Pheonix, Ariz., Donna (Brent) Younkin of Glendale, Ariz., Becky (Don) Bickhaus of Quincy, Traci Castleberry of Hillview and Lisa Jennings of Carlinville; 18 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Leukemia Foundation.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, is in charge of arrangements.