Marion E. Carlson, 91

CARLINVILLE (July 18, 2018) – Marion Elizabeth Carlson, 91, of Carlinville passed away Thursday, July 5, 2018.

She was born Nov. 6, 1926, in Chicago to Carl Herbert and Stina Carlson, who had immigrated from Sweden.

Ms. Carlson graduated from George Williams College in Chicago and received her master’s degree from Northwestern University in Evanston. She began her teaching career at Blackburn College in Carlinville in the fall of 1949; she was the director of physical education for women and head resident in Stoddard Hall. She retired as associate director of athletics on June 30, 1991. Her activities at Blackburn since 1960 included expanding intramural and extramural programs, including badminton and tennis, at intercollegiate tournaments; teaching elementary methods in physical education; and serving on the college’s “Years Ahead” subcommittee, the Work Program (where she was appointed advisor), the Executive Committee, the Personnel Committee, the Athletic Committee and the Scholarship Committee.

She took summer courses at the Universities of Colorado and Iowa, as well as Stanford University. In 1964, she attended the Leighton-Barta Tennis School for Teachers at Cortland, N.Y. In 1961, she visited Iceland for a Swedish Folkhogskolan reunion; she has traveled to Sweden, Greece, Hawaii, France, Morocco, the Pacific Northwest, Canada and New England. Professionally, she has been a part of the American and Illinois Associations of Health, Physical Education and Recreation; the National and Midwest Associations of Physical Education for College Women; and the Illinois Association of Recreation for College Women. She also coached the cheerleaders and was involved in the annual crowning ceremony for the Blackburn Homecoming queen.

She spent every Christmas in Michigan with her first cousin Norma Rundquist Kitzman, her husband Al, and their children, Janice, Jo and Karl. She also visited for two weeks in summer and then visited Higgins Lake in mid-Michigan; Marion and Norma were like sisters and enjoyed their shared first-generation Swedish heritage.

She was also a charter member of the Macoupin County Lawn Tennis Literary and Gourmet Society, as well as the Aqua Pool. She loved swimming, which she enjoyed all her life. She also loved Blackburn College, the faculty and students, including following their lives after graduation. She was an avid reader and world traveler and loved the people of Carlinville, its history and community. In her later years, she made a commitment to Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Sylvia.

Memorials may be made to Blackburn College Development Office, 700 College Ave., Carlinville, IL 62626.