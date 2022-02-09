Marilyn Louise Knutson

Marilyn Louise Knutson passed away on Jan. 28, 2022.

She was born in Ellsworth, Iowa, Aug. 2, 1927, to Harold and Melva Sogard.

Marilyn was the eldest daughter of twelve children. Her younger siblings remember her fondly as their “other mother”, a role that many of her children’s friends also attributed to her.

Marilyn married Kenneth Knutson, Nov. 20, 1946, in the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. They shared 74 happy years together.

Marilyn was a doting wife, a loving mother, and a loyal and generous friend. During WWII Marilyn served as a Cadet Nurse. As an RN she dedicated herself to various position in hospitals in Indiana and Illinois. She completed her career as a surgical nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield. Characteristically, she also nursed friends, family and their assorted pets.

After retirement Marilyn volunteered in the hospital gift shop and continued volunteering as a member of Zion Lutheran Church. Special memories were made on the dance floor with husband, Ken, with her family and friends on her patio, at Lake Lou Yaeger, and at the Litchfield Country Club.

Marilyn is survived by sons, Richard (Susan), Ken; daughters Susan (Larry) Palsenberger, Marcia (Scott) Holten and daughter-in-law Maggie Knutson.

Marilyn is precessed in death by her husband Ken and son Ron.

A visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, 1301 N State, Litchfield, IL. A memorial service follows at the same location at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon.

Memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary, Litchfield, IL or to the family.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyfuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.