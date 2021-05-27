Marilyn (Leach) Mieher

Marilyn (Leach) Mieher, 76 of Hilliard, OH, formerly of Carlinville, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Kobacker House in Columbus, OH, surrounded by her family.

Marilyn was born on May 20, 1944 in Carlinville, the youngest of four children born to Earl Towse and Leta Mae (Clark) Leach.

She graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1962.

Marilyn married David Bruce Mieher on May 25, 1963 at Concord Primitive Baptist Church, Palmyra. He preceded her in death on December 16, 1980.

She continued to live in Illiopolis, IL while raising her children and working as an accountant at Goodwill in Springfield, moving to Carlinville after retirement and last year moving to Ohio to live with family.

Marilyn was an active member of Rural United Methodist Church in Atwater, where she sang in the church choir as long as her health permitted.

She served as a board member of Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana, was very active in the district UMW organization and was chairman of the local UMW until moving to Ohio. Marilyn also served as Chairwoman of Bird HCE, and enjoyed attending cultural arts, sewing and quilting.

Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Kraig) Pritchett of Hilliard, OH; son, Brian (Sarah) Mieher of Plainfield; two grandsons, Spencer Pritchett and Brock Mieher; sisters-in-law, Ida Mae Leach, Beverly Leach both of Carlinville and Diane Skelton of Lincoln, brother-in-law, Alvis Frankford of Carlinville, as well as several nieces and nephews.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers, Don and Dale Leach, and a sister, Dolores Frankford.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Private graveside services will be conducted in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorial contributions to Cunningham Children’s Home in Urbana, or the United Methodist Women’s (UMW), The Great Rivers Conference.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of local arrangements.