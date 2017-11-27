Marilyn L. Irvin, 79

GILLESPIE (Nov. 27, 2017) – Marilyn Lucille Irvin, 79, of Gillespie passed away at 9:55 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, at Hitz Memorial Home in Alhambra.

She was born March 2, 1938, in Washington, Ind., to George and Edna (Griffen) Menke. She married Billie B. Irvin in June 1957 in Bloomington, Ind.; he preceded her in death.

Mrs. Irvin was retired after having been a retail worker for Walmart. She enjoyed crocheting, collecting pictures and flea markets.

Surviving are her sons, Gary (Samantha) Irvin of Gillespie and Doug (Danielle) Irvin of Virginia Beach, Va.; grandchildren, Brian (Heather) Irvin of Spring Grove, Ala., Kelly (Ryan) Burnette of Forest, Va., and Sarah Irvin and Samuel Irvin, both of Virginia Beach, Va.; great-grandchildren, Alexandria Irvin, Savannah Burnette and Lyndsey Burnette; a sister, Margie Capps of Bloomington, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five siblings, Bob, Elmer, Mary, Albert and Helen.

Friends may call from 1 p.m. until services at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 29, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie, with Arthur Roemer officiating.

Memorials may be made to Alzeimer’s research.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.