Marie Wilma Ferguson

Marie Wilma Ferguson, 95, passed away on March 3, 2021 at Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Litchfield.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1925 in Cahokia Township, Macoupin County, the daughter of the late John Luenemann and the late Emilie (Schmidt) Luenemann.

Marie married Hal B. Ferguson on Oct. 5, 1945 at Union Avenue Christian Church in Litchfield, and he preceded her in death on Sept. 27, 1969.

Marie attended Sunnyside School in Cahokia Township, Macoupin County.

In the 1940’s Marie worked in the dietetics department at the old St. Francis Hospital, and during WWII, she worked at the Litchfield Tent Factory. From 1970-1985, she worked at St. Louis School and Hospital as a lab technician.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Brenda Ferguson (Edward) Lubrant, of Gillespie; grandchildren, Kendra Lubrant (Mark) Liedtke, of Castle Rock, Colorado and Jason Lubrant of Gillespie; nieces, Marian Klekamp (Larry) Mayfield of Staunton, Jane Klekamp (Joe) Taylor, of Litchfield, Carol Klekamp (Larry) Frailey, of Benld; nephew, John Klekamp of Litchfield; four great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband; a granddaughter, Kim Lubrant Bultema; a sister, Helen Luenemann Klekamp; and a brother-in-law Harold Klekamp.

A private service will be held at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive, with burial in Mt. Olive City Cemetery with Larry Mayfield of Hope Tabernacle Church in Staunton officiating.

Becker and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Those wishing to leave an online condolence can do so at beckerandson.com.