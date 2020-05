Marie McMann-Ratliff

Marie McMann-Ratliff, 89, passed away April 23, 2020 at Hallmark Healthcare in Carlinville.

She is survived by her children; Linda (Bob) Barrett, Sue (Tom) Moore, Karen McMann, Greg McMann and Judy Schneider (John Pupillo); nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service will be held later.

Airsman and Calvert Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.