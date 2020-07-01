Marie Ann Boston

Marie Ann Boston, 94, of Mt. Olive died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. atCopper Creek Cottages in Litchfield.

She was born March 19, 1926 in Mt. Olive to the late John Delich​ and Anna Pakovich Delich​

She married Raymond Michael Boston Sept. 15, 1950​ in Edwardsville.​ He died March 17, 2017.

She attended Mt. Olive Public Grade School and graduated from Mt. Olive High School with the Class of 1944.

After graduation attended Michael Reese School of Nursing in Chicago, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

She grew up in the First United Methodist Church, Mt. Olive.​

She was a registered nurse and served as director of nursing at Litchfield Health Care, Litchfield, until her retirement.​

​She enjoyed cooking, flowers, gardening and her dog. She especially loved her Granddaughter and spending time with family.

She is survived by a son, Edward (Vicki) Boston of Collinsville; one granddaughter, Jennifer (Nate) Ladwig of Chicago and two great-granddaughters, Maya and Zoe.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Delich and a sister, Vi Delich.

No public visitation will be held.​

A private family graveside service and burial were held at Union Miners Cemetery, Mt. Olive, on June 10.

​Memorials can be made to Mt. Olive VFW Post No. 5790 c/o Becker & Son Funeral Home, 221 S. Poplar St., Mt. Olive,

Online condolences can be given online at www.beckerandson.com​

Becker & Son Funeral Home, Mt. Olive, is in charge of arrangements.