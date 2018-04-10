Marianne Hollis, 75

GILLESPIE (April 10, 2018) – Marianne Hollis, 75, of Gillespie passed away at 12:45 a.m., Friday, April 6, 2018, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born May 1, 1942, in Litchfield to Eugene and Katherine (Heise) Clearwater. She married Nicholas Hollis Jr.; he preceded her in death on Dec. 7, 2015.

Mrs. Hollis was a coal miner for Monterey Coal Company, as well as a member of the United Mine Workers and St. Jude.

Surviving are her children, Nick (Mary) Hollis III and Amy Hollis, both of Gillespie; grandchildren, Whitney Hollis and Luke Hollis; great-grandchild, Adeline Sanson; siblings, Kathy Clearwater of Litchfield, Bob Clearwater of Hillsboro and John Clearwater of Joliet.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Reynolds, Connie Reaner and Janie Reed.

Private family services will be held. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.