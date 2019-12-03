Marianna Redfield Page

Marianna Redfield Page, 87 of Carlinville, formerly of Girard, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 30, 2019, at Carlinville Area Hospital in Carlinville.

Marianna was born April 6, 1932, in St., Louis, Mo., a daughter of Warren and Hazel (Shelton) Redfield. Marianna graduated from Girard High School with the class of 1950.

She married John “Jack” Page and he passed away June 3, 2005.

Marianna was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Marianna retired from the First United Methodist Church in Virden. She was a member of the Carlinville United Methodist Church and belonged to the Daughters of the American Revolution and Colonial Dames.

Private family services will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield. She will be laid to rest next to her husband.

Marianna is survived by three sons, John Page of Chillicothe, James (Kathy) Page of Dallas, Texas and Michael Page of Carlinville; six grandchildren; and two greatgrandchildren.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

