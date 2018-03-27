Marian Roemer, 91

Marian Roemer, 91

SPRINGFIELD (March 27, 2018) – Marian Roemer, 91, of Springfield, formerly of Palmyra, passed away early Friday morning, March 23, 2018, at Heritage Hospice at Memorial in Springfield.

She was born Aug. 3, 1926, in Palmyra, the daughter of the late Glenn and Ruth (Ross) Redfern. She married Lyman Roemer on Aug. 26, 1954, in Palmyra; he preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1982.

Mrs. Roemer graduated from Scottville High School in  1944 and from Illinois State Normal University in 1950 with a degree in business and a minor in home economics; she later continued her education at UCLA in California. She taught at Victory School south of Scottville, then taught business in Pontiac and Carlinville high schools, retiring in 1961 to start a family. She then farmed with her husband on their centennial farm for many years, living on that farm until 2015. She was secretary/treasurer for North Palmyra Farmers Mutual until 2007; was a member of First Baptist Church in Palmyra, where she was a deaconess; was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star; and was a past member of the Lioness Club and Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Society. Her interests included traveling, cooking, family, playing cards, flowers and gardening.

Visitation was held from noon until services at 2 p.m., Monday, March 26, at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Northwestern Rescue Squad or Silver Strands, both c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

Condolences may be sent to the family at airsman-hires.com.

Share

48 01:31PM 0 Obituaries

View on Facebook

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Looking ahead to fall, bow hunters interested in hunting at Beaver Dam, take note of this message from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

Archery Deer Applications for Beaver Dam/Horseshoe Lake: Archery deer hunting applications are available through March 30 for the special drawings at Beaver Dam State Park, Carlinville for the 2018-19 Illinois Archery Deer Hunting Season. Hunters can obtain an application either online or from the park office to apply. Site-specific applications will offer 11 weekly intervals at Beaver Dam State Park. Applicants must prioritize their hunting weeks and will be selected randomly in a lottery drawing. Find details here:

www.dnr.illinois.gov/news/Documents/IDNR-ArcheryDraws-March2018.pdf ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

2 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

It's time to TALK TO US!

What’s the worst hairstyle you’ve ever had? ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

7 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat shared Macoupin County CEO's event. ... See MoreSee Less

Macoupin County CEO Trade Show 2018

April 21, 2018, 3:00pm - April 21, 2018, 6:00pm

Our Macoupin CEO Class of 2018 Students will each be launching their individual businesses at this Trade Show. - They will have booths set up to display their product and service based businesses th...

View on Facebook
·Share

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

7 days ago

Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat

Be sure to grab your copy of this week's MCED which includes our annual Bridal Guide! (Cover photo courtesy of TenSixteen Photography. Bride pictured with bouquet created by Main Street Florist & Gifts) ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share