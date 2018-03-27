Marian Roemer, 91

SPRINGFIELD (March 27, 2018) – Marian Roemer, 91, of Springfield, formerly of Palmyra, passed away early Friday morning, March 23, 2018, at Heritage Hospice at Memorial in Springfield.

She was born Aug. 3, 1926, in Palmyra, the daughter of the late Glenn and Ruth (Ross) Redfern. She married Lyman Roemer on Aug. 26, 1954, in Palmyra; he preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1982.

Mrs. Roemer graduated from Scottville High School in 1944 and from Illinois State Normal University in 1950 with a degree in business and a minor in home economics; she later continued her education at UCLA in California. She taught at Victory School south of Scottville, then taught business in Pontiac and Carlinville high schools, retiring in 1961 to start a family. She then farmed with her husband on their centennial farm for many years, living on that farm until 2015. She was secretary/treasurer for North Palmyra Farmers Mutual until 2007; was a member of First Baptist Church in Palmyra, where she was a deaconess; was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star; and was a past member of the Lioness Club and Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Society. Her interests included traveling, cooking, family, playing cards, flowers and gardening.

Visitation was held from noon until services at 2 p.m., Monday, March 26, at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra. Burial was in Oak Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Northwestern Rescue Squad or Silver Strands, both c/o Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 Tanner, Waverly, IL 62692.

