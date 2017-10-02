Margery E. Stauffer, 94

VIRDEN (Oct. 2, 2017) – Margery Ethel Stauffer, 94, of Virden, formerly of Girard, passed away Monday morning, Oct. 2, 2017, at Virden Sunrise Manor in Virden.

Margery was born Nov. 4, 1922, in Stone Stafford Shire, England, a daughter of Thomas and Mary Helen (Harvey) Sockett.

Margery was admitted into the United States in New York on Nov. 27, 1946. She married Karl Stauffer on Dec. 10, 1946; and he passed away April 13, 1988. Margery became a United States citizen on May 19, 1958, in Springfield.

Margery was a homemaker and had been employed at Dickey-john in the wire department for several years. She enjoyed reading and puzzles and loved to knit. Margery attended the Girard United Methodist Church.

Margery was preceded in death by her parents, husband, four brothers and a sister.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 10-11 a.m., and funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 5, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard. Burial will follow in Girard Cemetery, Girard.

Margery is survived by her nephew, Gary (Barb) Stauffer of Virden; niece, Nancy (Gary) Hogan of Girard; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials may be made to Girard Food Pantry or Girard Fire and Rescue Squad.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Girard, is in charge of arrangements.