Margarite “Marge” Pianfetti

Margarite “Marge” Pianfetti, 76, of Gillespie died at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at 11:05 p.m.

She was born January 25, 1943, in Benld, to Steve Ulakey and Wilma (Heck) Ulakey.

She married Lawrence A Pianfetti Sept. 28, 1963 at St. Joseph’s Church in Benld.

She was an office manager for Drew Ford. Margarite was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW of Gillespie, SS Simon and Jude Altar Society and a former Cub Scout troop leader.

She is survived by her spouse, Larry Pianfetti of Gillespie; children, Donna Pianfetti of Orlando, Fla., Steven (fiancée, Belinda Sears) Pianfetti of Decatur and Paula (Robert) Rhodes of Gillespie; grandchildren, Chad Pianfetti, Taylor Dowdy, Torilynne Dowdy, Anthony Pianfetti, Treanna Dowdy, Grace Pianfetti, Ian Pianfetti and Miles Pianfetti, great-grandchildren, Benjamin Kruz Dowdy and Cameron Pianfetti; siblings, Charlotte Rupert of Pennslyvania, John (Nancy) Ulakey of Glasgow, Ky.; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Margarite was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steven Warren Ulakey and brother-in-law, William “Bill” Rupert.

Friends may call Friday, Jan. 3, at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 4, at SS Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, from 11 a.m. to noon.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at noon at SS Simon and Jude Church in Gillespie, with Father Michael Haag officiating.

Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie. Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Public Library. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.