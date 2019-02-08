Margaret “Peggy” Anderson

Margaret “Peggy” Anderson, 70, of Carlinville passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 29, 2019, at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Peggy was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Carlinville, a daughter of Phil and Jeannie Reid Brown.

Peggy graduated from Gillespie High School with the class of 1966.

She married Gary Anderson on April 2, 1971, in Carlinville, and he passed away Dec. 17, 2004. Peggy worked as a Mary Kay consultant for 37 years in the Macoupin County area. She enjoyed reading, watching movies and keeping up with her grandchildren’ sporting events. She was a supportive mother and enjoyed being involved with her girls’ lives.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Visitation was held Thursday, Jan. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville. Funeral services were conducted Friday, Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial followed in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Peggy is survived by her daughters, Lorrie Anderson of Carlinville, Shelly (Angel) Cruz of Washington, Ill., and Heather (Randy) Colbert of Carlinville; four grandchildren, Brianna Rhodes, Lexy Rhodes, Talen Colbert and Raylen Colbert; sister, Roberta (Neil) Grah of Plainfield, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the family for a charity of their choice.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, was in charge of arrangements.