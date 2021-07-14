Margaret Louise McMillan

A Celebration of Life will be held for Margaret Louise McMillan, (May 18, 1946 – April 21, 2020) on Saturday, July 17, 2021 from 1 – 4 p.m., at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, 2010 E 1st S St., Carlinville, IL 62626.

Friends and loved ones can join her family in prayer and to share our memories of a wonderful person who is greatly missed.

Light refreshments will be served and a memory jar will be set up so that people can write about their favorite memories of her.

Memorials can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.

The 5:30 p.m. Mass that day will be offered for Margaret.