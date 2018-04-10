Margaret L. Hunt, 81

CARLINVILLE (April 10, 2018) – Margaret L. Hunt, 81, of Carlinville passed away peacefully in her daughter’s arms and surrounded by her family, Monday morning, April 9, 2018, at her daughter’s residence in Carlinville.

Margaret was born Dec. 18, 1936, to LeRoy and Lorrain (Patterson) Griffith in Athensville. She was a 1953 graduate of Northwestern High School.

Margaret was a homemaker who loved gardening, especially her roses, and painting. She loved evening swings with her husband, Don, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was very close to her brothers and sisters.

Margaret is survived by her husband, Donald; two daughters, Teresa (Steven) Turner and Brenda Grenzebach, both of Carlinville; son, Joseph (Jamie) Hunt of Dawson; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Harbaugh of Carlinville and Shirley McDaniels of Carrollton; brother, Robert (Minette) Griffith of Godfrey; sister-in-law, Virginia Griffith of Carlinville; and several nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Deborah Dee Hunt; and brother, Richard Griffith.

A celebration of life will be held at the V.F.W Post 1104, located at 208 South West Street in Carlinville, on Sunday, April 15, at 2 p.m. A time for family and friends will follow the service until 6 p.m. Burial will take place in Prairie Lawn Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Celtic Hospice.

