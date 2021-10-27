Margaret Jo Leihy

Margaret Jo Leihy, 78, of Alton, passed away in Bunker Hill, on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:58 p.m.

She was born June 12, 1943, in Dyer, TN to Forrest E. Welch and Vera L. (Meadors) Welch.

She married Fred Charles Leihy on Jan. 26, 1963 in St. Louis, MO.

She was retired after having been a legal secretary and a bookkeeper.

Margaret was a graduate of Bunker Hill High School Class of 1961.

Margaret enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, gardening, model trains and traveling.

She is survived by her spouse, Fred Leihy of Bunker Hill; daughter, Christine Leihy-Mennemeier of Bethalto; grandchildren, Donnie Mennemeier of West Alton, MO, Jacob Mennemeier of Bethalto; sister in law, Helen Opfer of Lee’s Summit, MO; many nieces and nephews.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Sean Leihy; granddaughter, Brianna Marie Mennemeier; grandfather and clerk in the city of Bunker Hill, T.A. Welch; sister, Mary Ann Blazquez and brother, James A. Welch.

Visitation and funeral servicers were held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.