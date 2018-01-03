Margaret A. Greeley, 69

CHESTERFIELD (Jan. 3, 2018) – Margaret A. (White) Greeley, 69, of Chesterfield passed away Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 5, 1948, in Hillsboro to Katheryn Altevogt Williams. She married Elvin “Bud” Greeley; they later divorced.

Ms. Greeley was a graduate of Hillsboro High School, a homemaker, CNA and retired from Pactiv Corp. in Jacksonville. She was of the Lutheran faith and loved her grandkids, family and the outdoors, especially flower gardening.

Surviving are two daughters, Tracy (Mark) Arnold of Roodhouse and Shelly Wittman of Chesterfield; six grandchildren, Stacy (Greg) Burcham, Ashley (Jordan) Saffell, Tyler (fiancee Shawnee Walden) Vaughn, Kyle Greeley, Shelby Greeley and Katelyn Wittman; five great-grandchildren, Steven Gunn, Keaton Saffell, Oliver Saffell, Brynn Burcham and Payton Vaughn; a brother, Gene (Wanda) Taylor of Irving; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Tiffany.

She was preceded in death by her mother; two sons, Kevin Greeley in 1995 and Kelly Greeley in 2008; two brothers, Russell (Rose) Taylor and Brad Holmes; and a sister, Donna Barker.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until services at noon, Friday, Jan. 5, at Hough and Sons Funeral Home in Hillsboro, with Pastor Don Hudelson officiating. Burial will be in Irving Cemetery, Irving.

