Margaret Furdeck

Margaret “Margie” Furdeck, 98, of Benld passed away at 7:48 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Heritage Health of Litchfield.

She was born June 11, 1920, in Benld to Steve and Barbara (Novotnak) Stick.

Ms. Furdeck did clerical work for the state of Illinois. She loved dancing, especially polka; was a caregiver for her parents; enjoyed cats, especially Tou Tou and Tige; and liked socializing with family and friends.

Surviving are her nieces and nephews, James (companion, Allison) Mattioda of Del Mar, Calif., Donna (Bruce) Throne of Litchfield, Sherry (David) Montgomery of Springfield, Patty (Jim) Halsne of Santa Anna, Calif., Robert (companion, Tony Cerneglia) Stik of Collinsville, and Carol Owens of Irving; and her great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ann Witkowski, Barbara Grandone, Pauline Mattioda and John Stik.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at Benld Cemetery. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.