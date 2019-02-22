Margaret Caulk

Margaret Caulk, 81, of Gillespie passed away at 9:37 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in St. Louis, Mo.

She was born Sept. 19, 1937, in Carlinville to Arthur J. and Belle (Carrol) Fuess.

Ms. Caulk, a homemaker, was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she served as head usher for the 8 a.m. service, was a member of the Craft Ladies for Zion’s Vacation Bible School and was a photojournalist for the Zion Lutheran Church Schmidt Archives. She was a one-time member of the Leah Circle and the Centennial Committee and was leader of the Willing Workers. She also was a member of the Macoupin County Home Extension and a volunteer for the Care Center.

Surviving are a sister, Maxine Shoor of Manchester, Mo.; a niece, Karen Rogge of Ballwin, Mo.; and her cousins of the Young, Klaus and Suhling families.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sibling in infancy.

Friends may call Friday, Feb. 15, from 5-8 p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie. Funeral services will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Gillespie, with Rev. Christine Erdmann officiating. Burial will be at Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.