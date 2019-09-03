Marcy Ann Lehotz

Marcy Ann Lehotz died Tuesday, July 30, from complications related to pancreatic cancer.

She was born June 14, 1960 in Queens, New York to Leo and Audrey Schwartz.

She married William Lehotz Nov. 4, 2011 at Midtown Baptist Temple in Kansas City, Mo.

She was an active member of Midtown Baptist Temple and attended living well class Sunday fellowship. She was discipled by Cythia Elderidge and attended Women of the Word Bible Study as well as other classes at Midtown Baptist.

She graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New York with masters of arts degrees in sociology and pyshological statistical research, and also obtained an associate’s degree in paralegal studies from Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, Mo.

She is survived by her husband; sister Beverly Brandon (ed) of Atlanta, Ga.; mother-in-law Dixie Lamparter of Gillespie; and sister-in-law Lisa Tucker (Bob) of Gillespie.

A funeral service took place at Midtown Baptist Temple Aug. 23.