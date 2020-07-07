Marcia Ann Koniak

Marcia Ann Koniak, 60, of Gillespie died at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, O’Fallon Monday, July 6, 2020 at 3:48 a.m.

She was born Aug. 12, 1959, in Carlinville, to Georg Edgington and Shirley Wood. She married Francis Leo Koniak, Jr. June 16, 1976 in Carlinville.

He preceded her in death June 19, 2018. She was a CNA in Illinois and Indiana. She loved planting her flowers and spending time in her yard. She was a strong, loving and well-mannered woman that loved to talk and spend time with her family and friends. She was always a great friend to everyone that knew her. She was a true one of a kind special lady. All that knew her loved her to the moon and back.

She is survived by her children, Francis L. Koniak, III of Gillespie, IL, Alice A. (Scott) Schmitt of Mount Olive, IL, Georgia L. (Jason) Price of Mount Clare, IL, Jason P. (Amanda) Koniak of Gillespie, IL, grandchildren, Anel Berisa, Anna Koniak, Elizabeth Koniak, Francis Koniak, IV, Amanda Ballinger, Desirae Ballinger, Sha’Qerra Ballinger, Drew Koniak, Destiney Ballinger, Izabella Price, great-grandchild, Anika Edwards and another on the way, siblings, Gary Edgington, David Edgington, Oneta Edgington, Karen (Zane) Woolfolk, Sara (Carl) Fugate Donald Edgington, Amy (Clint) Van Bebber, Sandy Edgington and Gina Edgington. Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, spouse, brothers, Jerry Edgington, Billy Edgington, Robert Edgington and Jesse Edgington.

Friends may call on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, July 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. p.m. at Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, with Father Michael Haag officiating. Memorials are suggested to Kravanya Funeral Home for funeral expenses. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.