Marchiori completes career at Central College

Carlinville native Adelmo Marchiori IV, a senior defender/midfielder, was honored for his contributions to the Central College men’s soccer team last fall.

The Dutch posted an 11-7 overall record, including 5-3 in Iowa Conference play.

Marchiori played in five games, with one shot. He earned his fourth varsity letter. He was Newcomer of the Year in 2013, team’s Most Valuable Player in 2014 and 2015, All-Iowa Conference honorable mention 2015 and a co-captain in 2015.