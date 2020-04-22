Maple Street clinic in Gillespie now a COVID-19 testing site

Maple Street clinic in Gillespie now a COVID-19

The Macoupin County Public Health Department announced April 21 Maple Street Clinic, which is located at 109 East Maple Street in Gillespie, has been designated as a state of Illinois COVID-19 testing site.

Christy Blank, Clinic Director, Maple Street Clinic, said staff have been preparing in anticipation of receiving the designation.

Prior to this announcement, the health department was limited to testing only those designated as high-risk who were exhibiting symptoms. Now all residents who are symptomatic may qualify for the testing through the Maple Street Clinic.

The clinic has been testing individuals on a limited basis since March 20.

“We are going to start by opening our drive-thru testing from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day and expanding hours with the demand.”

Residents do not just show up at the Maple Street Clinic, according to Blank. Individuals must call 217-313-5078 to complete a screening.

Test details

Screening will include: 1. Triage to verify symptomatic as stated in requirements below and 2. Provide COVID-19 team with an individual’s required information to complete specimen requisition form prior to arrival.

Individuals will qualify for testing if they have at least two of the following symptoms (fever, rigor, chills, loss of taste or smell, muscle ache, headache, and/or sore throat) or if they have at least one of the following symptoms (cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing).

Again, residents are asked to call 217-313-5078 to be screened. Individuals who qualify will receive an appointment time. The test consists of a nasal pharyngeal swab. Samples will be sent to the Illinois State Laboratory for testing. Turn around for results varies based on the volume the State Lab is experiencing.

All persons tested will be notified of results by the Macoupin County Public Health Department.

Individuals may still contact their primary physician. If a physician feels that it is necessary to test a patient, they can collect the nasal pharyngeal swab and send it to a private lab for testing, such as Lab Corp or Quest Diagnostics. Questions about private lab testing should be directed to your physician office.

In addition, the public is reminded that at the Maple Street Clinic location, sick visits are being conducted car-side (with full PPE) to reduce infection risk inside the building. Medical and behavioral health staff have transitioned to mostly telehealth appointments.

Immunizations are being provided by appointment only and done in the designated mobile unit to prevent exposure. Dental services continue to be limited in order to minimize exposure and preserve PPE. Direct Macoupin County transportation service questions to 217-839-4130.

Residents are urged to continue to adhere to the “Shelter in Place” Illinois mandate and are encouraged to wear masks when it is necessary to be in public for example when purchasing groceries.

Visit the CDC’s website for sew and non-sew instructions for making a face mask.

Due to widespread COVID-19 cases throughout our county, the health department is reiterating what is stated in the Governors Executive Order.

Section 3 of the Executive Order states that any public or private gathering of any number of people is prohibited. Planned public gatherings jeopardize the safety of community members. The organizers are liable for potentially encouraging the spread of COVID-19 instead of halting it. There are many members throughout the community that may be asymptomatic at this time and are potential carriers for this deadly virus. The health department continues to ask everyone to do their part by following the “Shelter-in-Place” order from the Governor.

A Macoupin County COVID-19 hotline is available at 217-313-5078. To see up-to-date statistics about COVID-19 cases in Macoupin County, visit and like Macoupin County Public Health Department’s Facebook page or, for statewide statistics visitdph.illinois.gove/covid19.

As of 11 a.m. April 21, there are 22 confirmed cases in Macoupin County, which is up from 21 the previous day. The new case is a female minor.