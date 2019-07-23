Manar receives Friend of Infrastructure Award, tours Macoupin County’s public transit system

Manar receives Friend of Infrastructure Award, tours Macoupin

SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) was honored with the Friend of Infrastructure Award by the Transportation for Illinois Coalition today for his leadership in passing a bipartisan $45 billion plan to improve Illinois’ public infrastructure.

“The Rebuild Illinois program will make much needed investments in our state’s roads, bridges, and transit systems and these investments are long overdue,” Manar said. “Investment in infrastructure is a down payment on the future and it creates thousands of good paying Illinois jobs. I’m glad that we were able to get this done for the people of Illinois and I want to thank the Transportation for Illinois Coalition for honoring me with this award.”

This spring Manar co-chaired the Senate’s Joint Subcommittee on Capital, which was charged with developing the state’s first major infrastructure improvement plan in a decade. The bi-partisan Subcommittee held eight hearings throughout the state this spring to learn about the infrastructure problems facing Illinois communities and potential solutions.

As a downstate member of the Senate, Manar said it was important that downstate’s needs be addressed in both the discussions and the final legislation.

“As we toured this state it became apparent just how great the needs were both in terms of transportation and vertical construction projects,” Manar said. “The comprehensive plan we passed takes into account these needs and allows us to fairly invest in every corner of the state.”

Manar also joined the Illinois Public Transportation Association and Macoupin County Public Transit for a tour of the county’s transit system which was started during his tenure as Chairman of the Macoupin County Board

“Macoupin County’s public transit system is critically important to those who live here – particularly older residents who rely on it for transportation on a daily basis,” Manar said. “Rebuild Illinois will not only invest in roads and bridges, it will guarantee that public transportation for residents and students who need it for essential daily tasks like getting to work or to the doctor.”