Man sought after alleged armed robbery

UPDATE: This is update to a breaking story from Thursday afternoon.

The Staunton Police Chief reported Friday morning the FBI is now involved in this investigation.

FROM THURSDAY, JULY 18

The Staunton Police Department, Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are seeking an individual involved in an alleged armedy robbery at the Bank of Springfield in Staunton.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:08 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

The individual was described as a white male, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, black sunglasses and white tennis shoes and fled on foot, according to Scan Macoupin County Police Scanner, a Facebook group.

The Bank of Springfield is located in the 400 block of West North Street in Staunton. The individual being sought allegedly had a semiautomatic weapon and an umbrella.