Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase

A Missouri man is facing multiple charges in Montogomery County following a chase that led authorities through rural areas of Montgomery, Macoupin and Bond counties Nov. 4.

Christopher S. McCartney, 35, of Clinton, Mo. was charged with aggravated feeing or attempting to elude an officer, a class 4 felony, as well as driving under the influence of drugs, a misdemeanor, in Montgomery County.

The charge of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer occurred while the driver was traveling more than 21 mph over the posted speed limit.

Following his arrest by the Illinois State Police Nov. 4, McCartney was held in Hillsboro prior to charges being formally filed Nov. 6.

McCartney made his first appearance in Montgomery County Court Nov. 8 and is scheduled to appear in Judge Jarman’s courtroom Nov. 18.