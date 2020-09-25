Man dies in two-vehicle accident on Route 267

A 28-year-old Fidelity man died as a result of injuries sustained in a Sept. 24 accident on Route 267 in Medora, according to Illinois State Police District 18.

The fatal traffic crash occurred at approximately 4:37 a.m.

Matthew E. Grizzle was airlifted to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries. It was announced that he died at the hospital, according to the ISP.

Benjamin P. Ruyle, a 39-year-old male from Medora was airlifted to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries.

Ruyle was driving a 2005 red GMC pickup while Grizzle was behind the wheel of a blue 2015 Kia passenger vehicle.

According to the Illinois State Police, preliminary investigative details indicate that due to a previous crash at Illinois 267 and Illinois 111, Ruyle’s vehicle was sitting sideways, disabled, in the roadway.

Grizzle was traveling northbound on Illinois 267. Grizzle’s vehicle struck the passenger side of Ruyle’s vehicle. Grizzle’s Kia left the roadway to the right and came to rest the east ditch. Both drivers were airlifted to a regional hospital with life threatening injuries.

Grizzle died at the hospital. The roadway was closed for reconstruction and recovery for approximately five hours. The ISP traffic crash reconstruction unit responded and is continuing the investigation.