Major announcements come out of CAH Auxiliary’s May dinner meeting

Major announcements come out of CAH Auxiliary’s May

The Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary’s May 14 meeting was not just business as usual. Although “usual” for an Auxiliary meeting is typically active and productive, this one generated three major announcements.

First, after approving a budget report showing more than $45,000 in its account, the organization voted unanimously to spend $26,455 on 14 new pieces of equipment for the hospital. The items ranged from two “Booyah” sticks at $80 – used for rehabilitation exercises – to a $7,300 bariatric bedside recliner for specialized surgeries.

“Each year, the hospital staff recommends equipment, software, or related items that will improve health care from the point of view of the patient and the medical staff,” said Director of Development and Auxiliary Liaison Jamie Bray. “I pass along the requests to the Auxiliary, and they vote at one of their two annual dinner meetings to purchase some or all of them.”

According to Auxiliary Treasurer Judy Minster, “The money in our account comes from the fund-raising programs that we sponsor, with most of it coming from our Retail Therapy gift shop in the hotel lobby. We earn additional money from membership dues, from our CareLink emergency-service program and from our commemorative-brick sales. Donations also can add to our account, usually in the form of memorials from people who want to honor a deceased relative or friend. When we have enough of a surplus, we ask the membership to decide if we cover all of the requested items from the medical staff or just some of them. We’ve had another good year so far, so we voted to buy them all.”

The second major announcement was that Breanne Kaleigh Mull, a valedictorian of her Gillespie High School senior class, earned the Auxiliary’s 2019 $1,000 scholarship. During the meeting, Mull read her application letter, which included her involvement in school and community philanthropic activities as well as her plan to earn an undergraduate degree in communication sciences and disorders. She intends to follow that with a Master’s degree in speech/language pathology. She will receive $500 when she enters Maryville University in St. Louis this fall as well as another $500 at the start of her second semester.

This is the fourth year that the Auxiliary has awarded its medical-field scholarship. Since 35 Macoupin County high school students applied this past school term, the Auxiliary voted to approve a second scholarship under the same conditions.

“Carlinville Area Hospital and the Auxiliary consider it very important to promote outstanding health care, especially in our local area here in Macoupin County. So we decided to move that goal along a little more with the second award. We hope that our scholarship winners will bring their new medical skills back to our region, but even if they take up residence elsewhere, we know we have still contributed to new levels of modern, progressive health care,” said Karen Lanzerotte, coordinator of the scholarship program.

Additionally, the organization also manages three blood drives a year and promotes conditioning and better health through their “Couch to 5K” and “5K to Wellness” fitness events in September.

For membership information, contact Kelly Kaganich at dukekj@frontiernet.net or 217-854-7317.

Breanne Mull, of Gillespie, accepts her college scholarship certificate from Carlinville Area Hospital Auxiliary’s Karen Lanzerotte during the organization’s May 14 meeting.