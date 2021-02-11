Magnuson Hotel & Conference Center closing

The Magnuson Grand Hotel & Conference Center business, located at Exit 60 near the intersection of Interstates 55 and 108, will be

permanently closing its doors to the public April 1. Reservations will no longer be accepted after March 15, which has been declared

the last day of operation. The facility is currently under contract to be purchased and is expected to become a substance abuse

treatment center in the future. More information will be shared with the public when it becomes available. Enquirer~Democrat photo

by Jackson Wilson.