‘Magic Man’ to appear at First Christian Church

“The Magic Man,” Richard Landy will be giving the morning message at the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday, Sept. 29, at First Christian Church, 513 South Macoupin Street, Gillespie.

Landry will be accompanied by his special guest, White Snowball, his rabbit.

A special Bible message is presented to children during the 10:30 a.m. service on the last Sunday of each month. Everyone is welcome to attend.