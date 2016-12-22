Maestranzi named conference player of week at Blackburn

Blackburn College senior point guard Jake Maestranzi was named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the week of December 19.

Maestranzi, from Bartlett, scored 17 points and had a season high of eight assists to help the Beavers take a 90-70 victory over Fontbonne University. Maestranzi was nine of nine from the free throw line in that contest while contributing three steals and just two turnovers.

Maestranzi has a three to one assist to turnover ratio on the year and is shooting 93 percent from the foul line for the Beavers who are off to a 5-5 start.

Elmhurst 89, Blackburn 81

Monday evening, the Beavers traveled to Elmhurst to meet the Blue Jays.

Elmhurst opened a seven-point halftime lead at 36-29 and defeated Blackburn by an 89-81 score in front of 220 fans at R.A. Faganel Hall.

Maestranzi had 20 points and three assists. Willie Orange added 14 points and six rebounds; Tommy Childs had 13 points and four assists; and DeAndre Manuel had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Blackburn shot just 41 percent from the field and 15 of 20 at the foul line, with 17 turnovers.

Blackburn is now 5-5 on the season.