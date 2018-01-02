Madyson D. Loftis, 11

BENLD (Jan. 2, 2017) – Madyson Diane “Mady” Loftis, 11, of Benld passed away at 3 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

She was born July 5, 2006, in Litchfield to Christopher A. and Melissa Sue (Brewer) Loftis.

Ms. Loftis was a sixth-grader at Gillespie Middle School who enjoyed horseback riding at Redmon Ranch, softball, soccer, boating, animals, music, and her family and friends. She never met a stranger and was always smiling.

Surviving are her parents, Chris and Melissa Loftis of Benld; brother, Austin Loftis of Benld; grandparents, Steve Brewer of Mt. Olive and Elizabeth and Albert Loftis of Gillespie; great-grandparents, Normaline and Abraham Lincoln Brewer of Mt. Olive; uncle, Danny (Julie) Loftis of Virden; aunt, Christina (Jenny) Loftis of St. Louis, Mo.; great-aunts and great-uncles, Michelle, Tommy, Debbie, Tommy, Robbie, Richie, Faye, Mark, Debbie, Norbert and Denise; cousins, Jordan Grove of Mt. Olive, Cassie Loftis of Virden, Dalton Loftis of Virden, Amber Richardson of St. Louis and Miya Warden of St. Louis; and many other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Diane Brewer; great-grandparents, Georgia and Albert Loftis, Elizabeth Meyer Feld and Norbert Meyer, and Martha and Donald Tarrant; and an uncle, Larry Matthew Grove.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 6, in the Gillespie High School gymnasium, with doors opening at noon. Following the service, there will be a gathering of family and friends in the GHS cafeteria. Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Madyson Loftis Memorial.

