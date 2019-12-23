Madolyn Isringhausen

Madolyn Georgene Isringhausen, 1942 – 2019. Her life was well lived and she was well loved! The Lord called her home peacefully Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 at the age of 77.

This beautiful, loving and caring woman has left a permanent mark etched on our hearts and will be deeply missed by her husband of 56 years Charles (Chuck) F. Isringhausen and her children Lisa (Britt) Birdwell, Lori (Troy) Taylor and Jason (Lorraine) Isringhausen.

Family was the center of Georgene’s life. She was proud and honored to be a wife, mom, grandma and great-grandma to her family. She was always a major presence in the lives of her children and grandchildren whether it be a cut throat game of rummy, a forty yard dash across the parking lot, or her special way of making you feel like her most prized possession in the world.

She was a very beloved grandma to Adam Anspaugh, Amanda (Devyn) Page, Austin (Brittany) Gregory, Kirby (Bryan) Beyer, Alex (Alia) Isringhausen, Madolyn and Emerson Isringhausen.

She truly cherished her role as great-grandma to Matthew Cole, Harper Beth, McKinley Lane, Callie Elizabeth and Cade Ellis.

She is also survived by her brother, Leo (Barb) Cole, Jr. and sisters Betty Gotter and Cathy (Jim) Payne, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Catherine Cole, her brother Lyndle Cole, her brother-in-law, Wayne Gotter and her great-granddaughter Charlie Jane Beyer.

Georgene never liked being the center of attention and per her wishes, a private burial was conducted Dec. 16, 2019.