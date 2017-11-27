Madisen N. Bertels, 17

STAUNTON (Nov. 27, 2017) – Madisen Nicol Bertels, 17, of Staunton passed away Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, in Hamel.

She was born June 4, 2000, in Alton to Dean Bertels and Cassy Loflin.

Ms. Bertels was a senior at Staunton High School, where she was on the Honor Roll, Homecoming Court, and girls’ golf, softball and basketball teams. She was planning on majoring in architectural design.

Surviving are her parents, Cassy Loflin of Staunton; Dean Bertels of Staunton; two brothers, Dallas Bertels and Tim Bertels, both of Staunton; her longtime boyfriend, Brylie Hassard of Staunton; her paternal grandfather, Allen Dean Bertels of Dorsey; maternal grandparents, Glen and Beverly Loflin of Staunton; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was accompanied in death by her sister, Hailey Bertels. Preceding her in death were her paternal grandmother, JoAnn Bertels; and great-grandfather, Roy Cooper.

Public visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Staunton High School new gym; the family asks attendees to dress as Bertels would know them. Private family services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 29, at WillIamson Funeral Home in Staunton, with Rev. George Gude officiating. Her remains were cremated; there will be no burial.

