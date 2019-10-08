Macoupin ranked third best in Illinois for property taxes

Macoupin ranked third best in Illinois for property

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Macoupin County has come out third in Illinois in terms of which counties are “getting the biggest bang for their property tax buck.”

SmartAsset, a financial technology company that provides web tools for assisting people with complex financial decisions, released its annual study on property taxes earlier this fall, finding Macoupin County’s “value index” at 97.74, factoring in property tax rate, school rating, and crimes per 100,000 people.

The methodology used was a combination of school test scores weighed against number of students in the county, a calculation of violent and property crimes as reported by the FBI and state justice departments, a ‘community score’ based on the above data, per capita property tax based on number of households, median home value and average property tax rate, and a tax value created with a ratio of the community score to the per capita property tax paid.

A.J Smith, vice president of financial education at SmartAsset, stated that the study looked only at school rankings and crime rates, as property taxes generally go to fund law enforcement activities and education institutions.

Out of all 3,007 counties in the nation, Macoupin is ranked 61.

Alternately, kiplinger.com, in an Oct. 1 release, revealed their “10 Least Tax-Friendly States in the U.S.,” with Illinois at No. 50, or least tax-friendly.

Kiplinger reported the average property tax at $2,408 per $100,000 in home value. According to the release, a hypothetical $400,000 home purchase would lead to an “eye-popping” annual property tax bill of $9,634.

Other deterring taxes in Illinois were gasoline taxes and fees, totalling 54.98 cents a gallon, as well as “sin taxes,” which include a tax of $1.98 per pack of cigarettes and $8.55 per gallon of liquor.

State-wide, Kiplinger reported that the average state income tax, a flat rate of 4.95 percent, was comparable to the rest of the nation.