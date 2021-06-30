Macoupin and Montgomery County Amatuer Radio Clubs co-op at ‘Field Day’

Macoupin and Montgomery County Amatuer Radio Clubs co-op

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Since 1933, ‘Field Day’ has been a yearly thing across North America for radio organizations to improve community service and transmissions via temporary amateur (ham) stations established in public locations.

The amatuer radio clubs of the Macoupin and Montgomery counties came together at Centennial Park in Waggoner to hold a system of safety briefings and on-air operations, sponsored by the American Radio Relay League, June 26 to June 27.

“The main jist of this event is emergencies,” Mark Lewis of the Macoupin County Amatuer Radio Club said. “That’s all there is to it. Testing for emergency preparedness is the most important thing we emphasize. We want to find what works and what doesn’t.”

For over 100 years, amatuer radio has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during these emergencies/disasters, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet. ‘Field Day’ demonstrates this ability for anyone to work reliably under any conditions from almost any location while creating an independent communications network.

In previous years, the Macoupin and Montgomery clubs held seperate events. However, they decided to work together this year because they had the same K9M call sign.

The clubs also wanted to team up in remembrance of former member Mark Kerhlikar, who had passed away two years ago.

“He always organized this and got everyone fired up for it,” Lewis said of Kerhlikar. “This was a big event for him. He always led discussions and he liked to cook. He would always fix breakfast the next morning when we did this. That was always popular and he additionally encouraged us operating the 24 hours to make every approach more competitive.”

