Macoupin karaoke regional finalists head to state fair

By JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Amateur singers from across Illinois attended the Karaoke Contest at the Smoky Jennings Pavilion at the Macoupin County Fair on June 28.

Emily Wood of Nokomis opened the competition with the song “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi.

Contestants were judged on vocal quality, rhythm and pitch, phrasing, stage presence and entertainment value.

Ali Browning of Perry finished in first place with the songs “Turn on the Radio” by Reba McEntire, “Georgia Peaches” by Lauren Alaina and “Cowboy Sweetheart” by LeAnn Rimes.

Matthew Cloud of Tolono finished second, performing the songs “Everything” by Michael Bublé, “Anymore” by Travis Tritt and “Ordinary People” by John Legend.

The two winners will move on to compete for the grand prize, which is the chance to perform two songs at the karaoke finals on the grandstand stage at the Illinois State Fair in Springfield on August 11.